Inside Dolly Parton’s Marriage to Carl Dean and Why He Stayed Out of the Public Eye

Shortly before her death, Dolly Parton shared that she had been dealing with health problems she didn’t address while caring for her husband Carl Dean. The pair were married for nearly 60 years before Dean’s death on March 3, 2025.

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Throughout Parton’s career, she spoke affectionately of her husband, but Carl Dean chose to stay out of the spotlight. Let’s take a look back on their decades-long relationship.

Parton met Dean at the Wishy Washy laundromat on her first day in Nashville.

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean (Credit: Instagram / dollyparton)

“After I’d put my clothes in the machine, I started walkin’ down the street, just lookin’ at my new home, and this guy hollered at me, and I waved. Bein’ from the country, I spoke to everybody. And he came over and, well, it was Carl, my husband,” she told The New York Times in 1976.

After dating for two years, the couple was married in 1966.

Their wedding was incredibly intimate, with only three people in attendance at the Ringgold Baptist Church in Georgia. Because of a warning from Parton’s then manager, Pastor Don Duvall, his wife, and Parton’s mother were the only witnesses.

“I said, ‘I’ve got to have momma there’,” Parton said in a 2012 interview. “So I had bought a little dress, momma had bought me a Bible, some flowers on it. We grabbed momma and went back, and got married on a Monday, in a church.”

They renewed their vows in 2016 when they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

“If I had it to do all over, I’d do it all over again, and we did,” she said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight in June 2016. “I’m dragging him kicking and screaming into the next 50 years. Wish us luck.”

“My first thought was ‘I’m gonna marry that girl,’” Dean said of the first time he saw Parton. “My second thought was, ‘Lord she’s good lookin.'” And that was the day my life began. I wouldn’t trade the last 50 years for nothing on this earth.”

The event took place at their home in Nashville with “few family and friends” in attendance. “We didn’t plan anything big at all because we didn’t want any kind of strain, any kind of tension, any kind of commotion, so we planned it cleverly and carefully,” Parton said.

The couple never had children, which was ultimately beneficial for Parton’s career.

Parton openly spoke about not having children, explaining it wasn’t possible for her. In a 1987 interview, she told Gloria Steinem that she “can’t have children physically.”

“I don’t know that it also wasn’t God’s will, you know, for me not to have kids. I mean, I try to look at things in a way that I can put them in a proper place because somebody has to be out there doing something to entertain other people’s children,” she said.

According to People, she had a partial hysterectomy in the 1980s as a result of endometriosis.

But not having children of her own allowed Parton to have the multi-decade career she did.

“Since I had no kids, and my husband was pretty independent, I had freedom,” she told Oprah Winfrey during an episode of The Oprah Conversation. “So I think a big part of my whole success is the fact that I was free to work.”

“I didn’t have children because I believed that God didn’t mean for me to have kids so everybody’s kids could be mine, so I could do things like Imagination Library, because if I hadn’t had the freedom to work, I wouldn’t have done all the things I’ve done,” she added.

Carl Dean didn’t mind Dolly Parton’s career, as long as he didn’t have to be a part of it.

“He’s sort of shy and quiet,” Parton told People in a 1977 interview. “What we have together is so sweet and good that I’d never want it to get jumbled up with the other.”

In 1982, she told the outlet that Dean “likes his freedom,” and mainly stayed at their home in Tara, outside of Nashville. “If I call him, that’s fine, he ain’t expectin’ it. He doesn’t like me home for long because it interferes with his tradin’. So we never really have any hold on each other. And yet we have the ultimate hold.”

“He’s not jealous, and I’m not either,” she said in 1981. “Carl is the one man in my life. I would love to grow old with him. If he should die first, I may never marry again. My love is that deep.”

By 2019, Dean’s feelings about fame remained unchanged. “He’s always supporting me as long as I don’t try to drag him in on it,” she told People. “He’s always been my biggest fan behind the scenes, but he’s at home.”

She talked positively about him, even after his death.

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean (Credit: Instagram / dollyparton)

“Ours is a great old love story. Most people don’t stay that close that long. That’s a loss,” she told People for a November 2025 cover story. “Nobody can ever know that unless you’ve experienced it yourself. He will always be in my heart and in my memories.”

She admitted that Dean was her anchor, saying “without Carl, I wouldn’t be here.”

Several weeks after Dean’s death, she told Knox News she was “doing better than I thought I would.” But she was still adjusting to life without him.

“I’ve been with him 60 years. So, I’m going to have to relearn some of the things that we’ve done. But I’ll keep him always close.”

Days after his death, she released a song, “If You Hadn’t Been There.” She even used an old picture of them as the cover for the single.

“I fell in love with Carl Dean when I was 18 years old,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “We have spent 60 precious and meaningful years together. Like all great love stories, they never end. They live on in memory and song. He will always be the star of my life story, and I dedicate this song to him.”