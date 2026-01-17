Former Nickelodeon Child Star Killed in Hit and Run: RIP to Kianna Underwood

Kianna Underwood, a former child star who appeared on Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy show All That, passed away after she was killed in a hit-and-run incident. She was 33 years old.

According to the New York Post, Underwood was crossing at the intersection of Watkins Street and Pitkin in the Brownsville neighborhood at around 6:50 a.m. on Friday when a gray sedan struck her. The vehicle then dragged her down a Brooklyn block before driving off.

Sources revealed that her body was found at the intersection of Osborn Street and Pitkin Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement to Page Six, the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information confirmed the news, stating police responded to the scene at 6:49 a.m.

“A preliminary investigation determined a gray vehicle was traveling westbound and struck an unidentified female,” the statement reads.

Underwood further said to had “sustained severe trauma to the head and body.” The statement noted that the vehicle “did not remain on scene” following the incident.

Kianna Underwood Began Acting at an Early Age

Born in 1992, Kianna Underwood’s first acting role was in the 1999 film The 24 Hour Woman. She voiced Fuchsia Glover in the Little Bill series as well as two Little Bill videos.

The former child star appeared in seven episodes of Nickelodeon’s All That between 2004 and 2005. At the time, Chelsea Brummet, Jack DeSena, Lisa Foiles, and Kyle Sullivan were all regulars on the show.

Denzel Whitaker had also joined the cast alongside Kianna Underwood.

Along with appearing on the small and big screen, Underwood performed on stage during the first national tour of Hairspray. She played the role of little Inez.

Law enforcement is currently investigating the hit-and-run, with no arrests reported.

Underwood reportedly returned to New York City following her short stint on TV. She had been living a private life since then. However, in a 2023 video, it appeared the former child actress was still living in New York City but had been struggling.

“Heart hurts for her,” the video’s caption reads. “Anyone, remember Kianna Underwood from All That? I don’t trust these NY streets.”