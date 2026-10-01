Artist Dies Just Months After Private Cancer Diagnosis: RIP to Alena Hennessy

Artist Alena Hennessy died in September at the age of 48, shortly after being diagnosed with cancer. Her family recently announced her death.

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In an Instagram post, they wrote, “Dearest Alena was diagnosed with a terminal cancer in June 2026 and given a prognosis of only two months to live. She passed away peacefully this September 2026 surrounded by family, crossing over into a new bloom.”

According to Hennessy’s website, she was an artist who led retreats and workshops on creating art for over 20 years. Her work has been featured around the U.S. in galleries and museums.

In addition to being featured on Good Morning America, her work has been featured in publications including Dwell, The Washington Post, Somerset Life, Spirituality & Health, ReadyMade, Redbook, Stitch, Victoria, and Natural Health.

She lived in Asheville, North Carolina and MUSA in Mexico.

“As her journey unfolded quickly, she asked for as much privacy as possible, and she chose her path toward crossing over as intentionally as she lived her life, with deep reverence, love, and awe,” the Instagram obituary said.

Hennessy’s family is planning a memorial for her in spring 2027 “to accommodate the magnitude of Alena’s beloved worldwide community.”

“Oh this is so sad! I reached out to her a month ago for advice not knowing she was in the middle of this intense struggle. She had the grace to respond to me with kindness. I had no idea how bad it was. I am deeply sad to hear this news!” artist Kate Thompson commented.

Another follower wrote, “Oh my god, this is heartbreaking! Her Intuitive Painting book got me through a very dark time, and her courses online were always such an inspiration! I’m just so shocked by this news…”