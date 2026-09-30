Anne Hathaway’s Doctor Advised Her to Skip Major Talk Show, Feared She’d Go Into Early Labor

Anne Hathaway’s pregnancy is keeping her from participating in a major part of any celebrity press tour. Due to where she is in her pregnancy, she can’t appear on Hot Ones.

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Over the past few years, the webshow, which is hosted by Sean Evans, has become one of the go-to places for celebrities promoting a new project. In fact, the popular show even made its way into Hathaway’s newest film, Verity.

“We did the first three wings for real, and then I switched to dummy wings,” she said while appearing on the Talk Of The Townsends podcast. She added that she’s never been featured on the show, and didn’t want her first time to be while she was playing a character.

“And then I thought that I was gonna be able to do the Hot Ones challenge to do press for this film because it just made sense,” she continued. “But then I got pregnant, and my doctor said I couldn’t do it because I might go into early labor.”

But the show is still on her list of things to do at some point.

“I still haven’t done the gauntlet yet. I’m not sure when that’s gonna happen. Maybe next year.”

Hathaway has a history with spicy foods, which she revealed at the Verity premiere in New York City on September 29. While some may have taken the risk, she’s playing it safe.

“Spicy foods impacted me in the past, let’s just say that,” she told E! News. “And so it kind of seemed like the right thing to do. Why take any unnecessary chances?”

However, she’s keeping the Hot Ones team in her back pocket. Should her pregnancy go past its due date, they might be able to help. “If the baby is overdue, I might be giving Sean a call,” she joked.