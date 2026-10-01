The ‘Wolf Boy,’ Who Grew up in the Wild After Being Abandoned, Has Died

Marcos Rodríguez Pantoja, the Spanish man who became known as the “Wolf Boy” after spending years living in the wild with wolves and other animals, has died at 80.

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Rodríguez died on Aug. 15 in Rante, a village in San Cibrao das Viñas in the province of Ourense, where he had lived since 2001. Local reports confirmed his death.

Born on June 7, 1946, in Añora, Córdoba, Rodríguez grew up in poverty and experienced hardship during his childhood. When he was about 6, his father sent him to work with a goatherd in the remote mountains of Sierra Morena. After the man died, Rodríguez remained alone in the mountains.

Marcos Rodríguez Pantoja Learned To Live Alone

Rodríguez spent about 12 years away from regular human contact. During that time, he learned to find food, water and shelter in the mountains. He later described developing a close relationship with wolves and other animals and recalled that period of his life as a happy one.

The Guardia Civil found Rodríguez in 1965, when he was about 19. He then faced the difficult process of returning to human society after years in isolation. His adjustment included living with a priest and later with nuns, completing military service and working in hotels and restaurants.

Rodríguez later shared his experiences through interviews, documentaries and other projects. Researchers examined his story, while writers and filmmakers brought his experiences to wider audiences. Director Gerardo Olivares based the 2010 Spanish film Entrelobos on Rodríguez’s life.

Rodríguez also used his story to promote a closer relationship between people and nature. In later years, he spoke about his experiences in the mountains and encouraged people to care for animals and protect the natural world.

He settled in Rante in 2001 and remained there for the rest of his life. His unusual childhood and years in the wilderness continued to attract international attention.

His death marks the end of the life of a man whose remarkable childhood transformed him into an international figure and whose story continued to fascinate audiences decades after he left the mountains.