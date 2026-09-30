Beloved Music Festival Launching Comeback After 4-Year Hiatus — With Big Changes

After four years away, beloved Nashville concert series “Live on The Green” is making its return in 2027. But ahead of that, there will be a Lawnwarming party to give fans a taste of what’s coming.

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The event will take place at Ascend Federal Credit Union Amphitheater. It’s a partnership between Lightning 100 and Opry Entertainment Group. It will take place on Sunday, October 18, 2026, featuring performances from headliners Guster and Grace Potter.

“With the help of our friends at Opry Entertainment Group, we’re thrilled to celebrate the return of “Live on The Green” in 2027 with a special Lawnwarming Party this October,” Lester Turner, President of Tuned In Broadcasting, Inc., parent company of Lightning 100, said in a press release.

“Since its inception in 2009, the series has always focused on bringing Nashville together through great music. We can’t wait to see you there, Nashville!”

While previous “Live on The Green” events were completely free, things have changed. Only 1,000 free tickets were immediately available. But the tickets are affordable.

Tickets are available for purchase starting at about $25 including taxes and fees.

In canceling the event in 2023, Lighting 100 management said that “the costs and demands are too great for us to deliver the same quality experience that supporters of our festival have come to enjoy through the years,” the Nashville Banner reported.

The event funding was provided by corporate underwriters and the sale of VIP packages.

Opry Entertainment Group/Ryman Hospitality took over ownership of the city-owned venue this year from Live Nation, according to the outlet. Opry pledged $12 million in upgrades and a commitment to community events.

“We’re excited to welcome “Live on The Green” to Ascend Federal Credit Union Amphitheater and give fans a preview of what they can expect when the series returns next year,” Opry Entertainment Group’s Vice President of Amphitheaters and Festivals, Shawn Krauel said in the press release.

“Our goal is to build on the community and festival atmosphere that have made this concert series so special while creating a new and elevated experience for all. With its purpose-built design and state-of-the-art production capabilities, Ascend Amphitheater is the ideal setting to bring that vision to life.”