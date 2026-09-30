2 Rock Icons’ Son Just Launched His Own Music Career

Kingston Rossdale, oldest son of Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale, is ready to make a name for himself in music.

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The 20-year-old musician released his first single, “Right Side of the Moon,” a guitar-led love song, on September 29. It is the lead single from his EP, Louise Street, which releases on November 6.

“Musically, I wanted to encapsulate the nostalgia of the ‘80s and ‘90s, while still feeling modern, but it’s basically the idea of two halves making a whole,” he said in a press release shared by People.

While he has been raised by music legends — in addition to his famous parents, his stepfather is country music legend Blake Shelton, Rossdale is really trying hard to carve out his own space in the world.

Photo Credit: Kingston Rossdale/Instagram

One of his biggest inspirations reminds us that he’s still just a 20 year old guy. It’s his girlfriend.

“She’s honestly my biggest inspiration. I write a lot of my music about her,” he told Hit Parader. “That’s how it all started. I wrote a song for her birthday and my friends heard and they’re like, ‘Oh, this is actually really good.’ I was like, ‘Oh, cool. I’m going to try to continue writing,’” he said, adding he’s written around 200 songs.

“She loves the EP, she likes all the songs, and she actually came in when we were recording everything and got to see the process.”

As he gets closer to the release of his EP, he’s taking everything in stride.

“I’ve been writing music since I was like 13. I’m 20 now. I wrote all these songs at different times in my life but went into the studio November of 2025 to start making the EP,” he said.

“Now, I’m able to share everything with the world and I want these songs to connect with people. I’m just going to go think about every little thing that I’ve done, every email that I’ve sent, all the hard work I put in that’s happening and I’m so excited that we’re here now.”