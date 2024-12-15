california-couple-fatally-shot-during-mexico-vacation

Two Americans are dead in Mexico. Rafael Cardona and Gloria Amrbiz died after they were shot in a pickup truck on Dec. 11, multiple outlets reported.

Officials told ABC News that they found the couple in a 2016 Ford Platinum pickup truck. Investigators collected ballistic evidence at the scene, per the outlet.

The Michoacán attorney general’s office told the outlet that Amrbiz, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene. Cardona, 53, died from his injuries at the hospital, the office told the outlet.

The couple was based in California, but owned a home in Angamacutiro, the outlet reported.

A US official told CNN that the couple, who has two minor children and an adult daughter, was visiting family at the time of the attack.

The kids were not present during the shooting, the outlet reported.

The US official additionally told the outlet that Cardona’s brother-in-law is Hermes Arnulfo Pacheco Bribiesca, the Angamacutiro mayor. He assumed office in October after the kidnapping and murder of his predecessor, per the outlet.

Authorities have yet to share a motive for the shooting.

“We are aware of reports of the death of two U.S. citizens in Michoacán, Mexico,” the United States Embassy in Mexico said in a statement, per The New York Times. “We are working to gather more information and stand ready to provide consular assistance if needed.”