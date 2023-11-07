TJ Holmes And Amy Robach’s Advance For Their Podcast Is Shockingly Low

Former GMA3 anchors, Amy Robach and TJ Holmes, have been offered a surprising and substantially low podcast advance payment for their upcoming show, Amy & TJ. The U.S. Sun has exclusively revealed details of their podcast deal.

According to an inside source familiar with the situation, both Amy and TJ received a mere $50,000 sign-on bonus each for their new podcast project. The source described their arrangement as a “vanity project” following their departure from GMA3 earlier this year.

In addition to the modest advance, the hosts have agreed to a 50/50 ad revenue split with iHeart, their podcast distributor. This stands in stark contrast to the significant deals secured by other high-profile podcasters. For example, Joe Rogan inked a $30 million deal with Spotify, and actor Dax Shepherd’s Armchair Expert podcast secured a multiyear deal with Spotify valued at $9 million, as reported by Forbes.

Amy & TJ is set to premiere on December 5th, and the hosts have promised that “nothing is off limits.” The podcast aims to be informative, entertaining, and authentic. This venture marks the first time Robach and Holmes will publicly address the controversies that emerged last year.

The hosts will also collaborate on additional programming for iHeartPodcasts, demonstrating their commitment to this new venture. The couple has shown their ability to overcome challenges, recently completing their second New York City Marathon together and crossing the finish line with smiles.

A Significant Reaction

The announcement of Amy Robach and TJ Holmes’ podcast generated significant reactions from fans. The hosts were fired from GMA3: What You Need To Know after their affair became public last fall. In November 2022, their relationship became public knowledge, leading ABC to deliberate on how to handle the situation as both hosts were still married to other people.

Amy was married to actor Andrew Shue, while TJ was married to attorney Marilee Fiebig. The former GMA3 anchors have continued their romantic involvement despite losing their jobs at ABC in January.

TJ and Marilee’s lawyers submitted the finalized divorce paperwork on October 11, indicating progress in their separation process. The divorce judgment is still pending. The couple, who married in 2010, shares a 10-year-old daughter named Sabine.

Last week, Amy hinted at her career comeback with a cryptic photo from an unidentified TV set, leaving her fans curious about her next endeavor. The image depicted the former GMA3 anchor having her makeup applied in what appeared to be a green room. TJ and Amy were also recently spotted at an Arkansas college football game, showcasing their public affection for each other.