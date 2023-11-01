TJ Holmes And Amy Robach Go ‘Instagram Official’ With Announcement Of New Podcast

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, former co-hosts of the show GMA3: What You Need to Know, have officially confirmed their romantic relationship with a heartwarming Instagram post. In the shared image, the couple is seen beaming with joy, as Holmes wraps his arm around Robach while she rests her hand on his shoulder. Alongside the sweet picture, they made a thrilling announcement about an upcoming project.

The caption of the post reads, “How’s this for Instagram official? #silentnomore 🎤.” This introduction sets the stage for what comes next, where Robach and Holmes reveal their exciting venture.

Silent No More

Amy & T.J., the dynamic duo declares, is set to premiere on December 5th. This new podcast will be available on the iHeartRadio app and all major podcast platforms. Robach and Holmes will not only host but also serve as executive producers for this project. Additionally, they are set to collaborate on a variety of new programming for iHeartPodcasts.

A press release issued by iHeartMedia, as reported by PEOPLE, confirms the extensive partnership between the two seasoned journalists. It emphasizes their considerable experience and the depth of their involvement in the project. The release states, “Hosts and executive producers Robach and Holmes are a formidable broadcasting team with decades of experience delivering headline news and captivating viewers nationwide. Now, the duo will get behind the microphone to explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between.” The release also assures that no topic will be off-limits, ensuring that Amy & T.J. will be an informative, entertaining, and authentic program.

Speaking Publicly

Intriguingly, the release notes that this podcast will mark the first time Robach and Holmes speak publicly since their relationship became headline news. The couple’s budding romance initially made waves in November 2022 when photographs of them holding hands were widely circulated. Notably, at the time, both Robach and Holmes were seemingly still married to their respective spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig.

However, Robach and Holmes have since separated from their previous partners. According to an insider, their romantic relationship only began after their marriages had ended. The source explained, “This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other. The relationship didn’t start until after that.”

Robach and Holmes have gradually been stepping out as a couple, appearing together both domestically and abroad. Yet, a source told PEOPLE in June that the pair was trying to maintain a low profile amid the attention their relationship had garnered. “It seems like for a while they weren’t bothering with that, but now they are making a concerted effort,” the source shared.

Despite these efforts, a significant public display of affection was evident when Holmes posted photos on Instagram in late October, capturing their romantic moments at a football game at the University of Arkansas, his alma mater.

The forthcoming Amy & T.J. podcast, along with their continuing collaborations with iHeartPodcasts, presents a fresh chapter in the lives of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who are evidently embracing new opportunities both personally and professionally.