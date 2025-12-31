Another Hip-Hop Artist Has Sadly Passed Away: Label Confirms Death of Dooz Kawa

As 2025 comes to a close, the rap music world is mourning the death of another artist.

On Monday, Modulor Records announced the death of hip-hop artist Dooz Kawa. The record label, who backed numerous LPs in Kawa’s catalog, did not disclose cause of death, place of death or the exact date of his passing.

“A unique breed, he who belonged to the party of birds has flown away,” the label wrote, per a Google Translation, refferring to Kawa. “The bad boy of Marseille, Strasbourg, Geneva, and Toulouse has vanished into the eternal night. He leaves behind a rap scene in shambles and an infinite sadness. We offer him a bouquet of prose, a potpourri in the gray light of Grenoble, London, and Paris. The raw, untamed spirit has finally found its place, rooted in our hearts.

“Our thoughts are with his wife and Milo, and all those who supported and loved him. Let us keep his star shining brightly, for remember, we are the stars of the earth. Thank you, 12 KO.”

Kawa (whose real name was Franck) was a successful artist in the world of French rap. He released several albums, including 2016’s Bohemian Rap Story, 2020’s Nomad’s Land and 2010’s Etoiles du sol, as well as fan-favorite EPs in the Narcozik series. Some of his signature tracks include “Me faire la belle,” “Balalaïka,” “Passions tristes,” and “Le Savoir est une arme” and “À l’arrière des Bars.”

This is just the latest of several deaths in the hip-hop world that we’ve covered at Suggest as of late. Junior King recently died in a car crash, POORSTACY died in a reported suicide, and Maxon also passed away.