Rapper Dead After ‘Medical Emergency’ at Hotel in Middle of the Night: POORSTACY Was 26

Famed rapper POORSTACY has passed away after suffering a “medical emergency” at a hotel in Boca Raton, Florida, on Saturday. He was 26.

According to TMZ, the rapper had been staying at the Boca Raton hotel for nearly two weeks before his sudden death. He had checked in with a woman and a toddler. He was reportedly the only person injured during the Saturday incident.

POORSTACY was a notable up-and-coming rapper who blended various music genres to create his songs. His song “Darkest Night” was featured on the Bill & Ted Face the Music soundtrack. He had also collaborated with Travis Barker numerous times, including on the song “Choose Life.”

In a post on his Instagram Stories, Travis Barker paid tribute to POORSTACY. “Rest in peace,” the Blink-182 drummer stated. “You’ll never be forgotten.”

He also worked with Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes on multiple music projects.

The late rapper’s song “Hills Have Eyes” was playing in the background of the post. Barker also posted a clip of “Choose Life.”

POORSTACY’s death comes weeks after his Paris Shadows track “Last Time Around” was released. His most recent song, “Nothing Belongs to You,” debuted in July.

The official cause of death has not been revealed.

POORSTACY Previously Praised Oli Sykes, Describing the Musician As Being His Mentor

During a 2021 interview with Revolver, POORSTACY opened up about his friendship with Sykes.

“Oli sends me clothes that he thinks would look good on me,” he said. “He sends me handwritten letters, and we play Call of Duty until six in the f—-in’ morning.”

However, POORSTACY said that his mentor does not hold back his criticism.

“Oli will blatantly tell me if something sucks,” the rapper pointed out. “I love his brutal honesty and his commitment. He’s not doing things because he wants money, he’s doing it because he likes the art and he likes the person who he’s working with.”

Sykes took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of himself and POORSTACY.

Along with discussing Sykes, the late rapper talked to Revolver about the struggles he deals with from his OCD.

“I wake up in the morning and sweep the same exact spot and organize everything in the same position that I had it in before,” he explained. “If anybody disturbs that process, it drives me crazy to the point where I feel like I’m going to have an aneurysm.”