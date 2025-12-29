Popular Rapper Dies in Head-On Collision: Family Confirms Death of Junior King

A popular hip-hop musician recently died in a head-on car crash.

Videos by Suggest

Algoa FM reports that Junior King, a rap artist with 3.7 million TikTok followers, died on Dec. 11 after a vehicle he was riding in collided with a truck head-on.

The outlet citing police statements says King was a backseat passenger in a Grey Volkswagen Polo TSI that was driving in Verkeerdevlei, Free State, South Africa. The Volkswagen and a truck hit each other, but it is unclear which driver was at fault as of press time.

King was killed; but both drivers survived the crash, as did three other passengers in the Volkswagen, including two children.

King’s sister, confirmed his death in a Facebook statement on behalf of the rapper’s family: “It is with profound sorrow that we, the family of Dugulth Ferreira known to many as Junior King announce his untimely passing following a tragic accident on the N1 early this morning. Junior King was a beloved son, father, brother and artist whose talent and energy touched countless lives. While we grieve deeply, we wish to reassure the public that his children are safe. The other two passengers involved in the accident are currently hospitalised, and we ask that you keep them in your prayers as they recover.

“We are humbled by the outpouring of love and tributes from fans, friends, and fellow artists across South Africa. His legacy as a performer, and cultural voice will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.We kindly ask for privacy during this time of mourning, and we thank everyone for their continued support and compassion.”

King’s wife, Reece Lane, also shared a tribute to the “STALAZA” and “Honesy Freestyle” artist, writing: “I am going to miss you so much [crying and heartbreak emojis] Can’t God just borrow you back please [crying emojis], It doesn’t feel normal waking up knowing you not here anymore.”

Another reaction came from Kay Medusa. King and Medusa were close friends and musical collaborators, often billed as a joint act.

“I LOVE YOU MY BESTFRIEND,” Medusa wrote via Instagram. “yesterday we had a heart to heart and all i can remember you saying is “ons almal is net geleen vir mekaar (we are all just borrowed from each other)” and today i lost my everything.

“YOUR LEGACY WILL CARRY ON THROUGH ME, I PUT THAT ON MY SOUL, ON OUR KIDS, ON EVERYTHING WE’VE BUILT THIS YEAR! WE NEVER DIE , WE MULTIPLY.”