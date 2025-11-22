Rapper Dies Days After Reported Suicide Attempt: Maxon Was 21

A young hip-hop artist’s death has music fans in mourning, and questions have arisen around his cause of death.

Maxon, whose reported real name is Mason Reyes, was a 21-year-old rapper with a burgeoning online following thanks to popular tracks “Sexual Fantasies” and “Austin Powers.” He reportedly died on Sunday.

Multiples outlets have picked up the story, including Men’s Journal, who confirmed the young musician’s death. His official place of death is listed as Orlando, Florida, but authorities have not released an official cause of death.

However, two outlets are reporting that Maxon died in the wake of a suicide attempt earlier in November. The outlets, the little-known Somos Hermanos and the more reputable Clash, did not specify whether he died as a result of the alleged incident, in another attempt or in a separate manner. Somos Hermanos cites a social media post from Maxon’s sister, though no post was hyperlinked and we were unable to review such a post ourselves.

Many fans took to social media to spread messages of mental health awareness in light of the reports.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.