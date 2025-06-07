Angelina Jolie’s Teen Daughter Shiloh Stuns as Dad Brad Pitt’s Lookalike in New Photo

Shiloh Jolie was the spitting image of her famous dad during a casual stroll in Los Angeles this week.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter was seen outside her dance studio on Wednesday by outlets like The New York Post, bearing a remarkable resemblance to the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star.

In the widely shared image on social media, the 19-year-old is seen on the phone during a casual outing, wearing a blue sweatshirt and dark sweatpants. Her look was completed with a simple, messy updo.

Her outing comes just days after she officially revealed her new name during a rare public appearance in Los Angeles last week. According to The Post, Shiloh attended the launch of designer Isabel Marant’s capsule collection with Net-A-Porter.

Shiloh, credited as “Shi Jolie,” worked as the choreographer for one of the dance performances at the exclusive, star-studded event, per the outlet.

Shiloh Dropped ‘Pitt’ From Her Name Legally Last Year

She famously dropped “Pitt” from her name last year.

Her new name simplifies her legal name while paying an unmistakable tribute to her iconic mother.

The teenager garnered attention when she officially filed to remove “Pitt” from her name on her 18th birthday in May. By August 2024, a judge approved the request, legally changing her name to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie. Reports suggest she undertook the entire process independently, without assistance from her mother.

Pitt, 61, and Jolie, 49, welcomed their daughter Shiloh in May 2006, followed by twins Knox and Vivienne in July 2008. Pitt also officially adopted Jolie’s children Maddox (23) and Zahara in 2005, followed by Pax (21) in 2006.

Meanwhile, the veteran actor recently opened up about finalizing his divorce from Jolie.

“No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing,” Pitt told GQ. “Just something coming to fruition. Legally.”

Pitt also admitted that his personal life is frequently in the news.

“It’s been in the news for 30 years, bro,” he told the outlet. “Or some version of my personal life, let’s put it that way.”