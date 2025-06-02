brad-pitt-speaks-out-about-his-divorce-from-angelina-jolie-months-after-settlement

Months after officially finalizing his divorce from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt breaks his silence about the split.

Videos by Suggest

During a recent interview with GQ, the actor was asked if he felt a sense of relief after reaching a settlement with his ex, eight years after she filed for divorce from him.

“No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing,” Pitt explained. “Just something coming to fruition. Legally.”

The former couple first met on the set of their 2005 action film, Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Days after his first wife, Jennifer Aniston, filed for divorce, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were pictured together, alongside Jolie’s son Maddox, on a beach in Kenya. They were then spotted at multiple events together, leading to the couple’s nickname “Brangelina.”

Pitt and Jolie welcomed their first child in 2006. They had four other children throughout the relationship. They eventually got married in 2014.

However, in 2016, Jolie filed for divorce following an alleged incident on a private jet. She accused Pitt of being physically abusive towards their children. Soon after, the FBI launched an investigation into the incident.

In 2022, the FBI ended its investigation, and no charges were filed against Pitt. A child service agency also investigated the incident, but did not determine abuse.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Legally Battled Over Assets For Nearly a Decade

Although the couple was declared “legally single” in 2019, negotiations over their shared assets and custody of their children extended for an additional five years. They finally settled in 2024.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Jolie’s attorney, James Simon, stated, “More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time, she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family.”

“This is just one part of a long, ongoing process that started eight years ago,” Simon continued. “Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”

A source close to the actress also told Entertainment Weekly that she “doesn’t speak ill” of Pitt publicly or privately. They said, “She’s been trying hard to be light after a dark time.”

“The kids are grown up seeing that some people have so much power and privilege that their voices don’t matter,” the inside said. “Their pain doesn’t count. They have wanted her to speak up for herself, to defend herself over these years, but she reminds them to focus on changing laws over telling public stories.”