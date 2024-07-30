Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Son Rushed to Hospital Following Crash

Pax Jolie-Pitt, the son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has been hospitalized after reportedly sustaining a head injury in an accident. The 20-year-old reportedly suffered bleeding of the brain and was rushed to the hospital.

According to law enforcement sources reported by TMZ, Pax was riding his electric bike in Los Angeles when he collided with the rear of a car.

Upon arrival, police and paramedics decided to quickly transport him to the hospital after he reported experiencing head pain. They noted that he was allegedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

#AngelinaJolie and #BradPitt's son Pax Jolie-Pitt rushed to hospital with head injury after terrifying crash#news pic.twitter.com/X1XJD0juk0 — Peer Community Hub, Your News Network Zone! 🇨🇦✌️ (@p_communityhub) July 30, 2024

Pax, who, like several of his siblings, is reportedly estranged from Brad Pitt, was driving down Los Feliz Boulevard around 5 p.m., placing him on the typically congested street during rush hour.

According to law enforcement sources, he was approaching an intersection when he collided with the rear of a car. The vehicle had reportedly already come to a stop for the red light. The driver of the car reportedly fulfilled their responsibility by exiting the vehicle to check on the injured Pax before the arrival of first responders.

Where the car collided with Pax isn’t known. Witnesses at the scene reported that he expressed pain in his hip. They claimed he seemed to have also sustained a head injury during the crash.

Pitt and Jolie’s Son Pax is Reportedly in Stable Condition Following Being Rushed to the Hospital

First responders were reportedly concerned that Pax might have suffered a brain hemorrhage. This prompted them to rush him to the hospital as a precaution. However, sources later informed TMZ that Pax is currently in stable condition following hospitalization. The full extent of his injuries remains unclear.

In recent months, Pax has been seen around Los Angeles riding a Talaria Sting R MX4 electric bike. However, it remains unclear whether this is the same bike involved in his crash.

He was last seen riding his dirt bike on July 11, notably without a helmet while in public.

California state laws mandate that all bicycle and motorcycle riders under the age of 18 wear helmets. However, it remains uncertain whether the specific type of bike Pax was riding at the time necessitated the use of a helmet.

Alongside Pax, whom Jolie adopted in Vietnam in 2007 at the age of three, she and her former partner Brad Pitt are parents to five other children. They include Maddox, 22; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.