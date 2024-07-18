Angelina Jolie Asks Brad Pitt to Drop His Lawsuit Against Her: ‘End the Fighting’

Angelina Jolie recently asked Brad Pitt to drop his lawsuit against her so they could “end the fighting.”

Jolie’s attorney revealed that she wants her ex, Pitt, to drop his winery lawsuit against her. The lawsuit began when Jolie sold her half of Château Miraval for $67 million in October 2021.

Pitt argued that the sale went against a verbal agreement between himself and his ex-wife. Meanwhile, Jolie argued that she wouldn’t let him buy her out of the business because she didn’t want to sign the NDA that came along with the deal.

PEOPLE obtained a July 17 statement in which Jolie’s lawyer, Paul Murphy, alleges that Pitt “tried to punish and control Angelina by demanding a newly expanded NDA to cover his personal misconduct and abuse.”

“Those actions are central to these proceedings,” Murphy stated. “We are not at all surprised Mr. Pitt is afraid to turn over the documents demonstrating these facts.”

“While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong,” Murphy continued.

Angelina Jolie Requests ‘Third-Party Communications’ From Brad Pitt Amid Lawsuit

Pitt’s lawyers, on the other hand, claimed the “third-party communications” requested by Jolie involve “sensitive issues.” In particular, it deals with “therapy he voluntarily undertook after the flight incident in an effort to better himself.”

Pitt’s team also accused Jolie of wanting them “as part of her efforts to turn this business dispute into a re-litigation of the former couple’s divorce case.”

However, in May, the court ruled for Jolie to disclose her history of NDAs. In response, Murphy said they are “more than happy to” do so. He added they “are simply not comparable to Mr. Pitt’s last-second demand to try and cover up his personal misconduct.”

Additionally, he mentioned the ruling “opens the door to discovery on all issues related to Pitt’s abuse.”

“We welcome that transparency in all parties’ discovery responses,” he said.