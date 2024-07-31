Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Son Pax’s Crash Was So Horrific Witnesses Thought He Died

Pax Jolie-Pitt’s bike crash was so severe that allegedly those who rushed to the scene initially feared he might have been killed instantly.

Alleged eyewitnesses informed TMZ that residents of the L.A. street where Pax crashed his BMX-style e-bike into a car on Monday believed he was seriously injured when they saw him lying motionless on the ground. However, their fears were alleviated when he regained consciousness shortly after paramedics arrived.

Sources informed the outlet that Pax’s bike appeared to be in good condition, showing no apparent signs of damage from the impact. However, TMZ reported that Pax himself was unconscious, leaving those close to him deeply concerned.

All this new information aligns with initial reports indicating that responders were concerned about a potential brain bleed. Especially considering Pax had been riding without a helmet. Additionally, TMZ reported that Pax ended up spending the night in the hospital.

Pax Jolie-Pitt Had Allegedly Been Spotting Riding His E-Bike Without a Helmet in Recent Weeks

Pax, who is reportedly estranged from Brad Pitt along with several of his siblings, was driving down Los Feliz Boulevard around 5 p.m., navigating the typically congested street during rush hour.

According to law enforcement sources, he was approaching an intersection when he collided with the rear of a vehicle that had already come to a stop for a red light. The driver of the car responsibly exited the vehicle to check on the injured Pax before first responders arrived.

The exact location of the car collision with Pax remains unclear. Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that he complained of hip pain. He also appeared to have suffered a head injury during the incident.

In recent months, Pax has been spotted in Los Angeles riding a Talaria Sting R MX4 electric bike. However, it’s unclear if this is the same bike involved in his crash. He was last seen riding his dirt bike on July 11, notably without a helmet in public.

California laws require all bicycle and motorcycle riders under 18 to wear helmets. However, it’s unclear whether the type of bike Pax was riding required a helmet.

In addition to Pax, whom Jolie adopted in Vietnam in 2007 when he was just three years old, she and her former partner Brad Pitt are parents to five other children. They include Maddox, 22; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18; and their 16-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne.