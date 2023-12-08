Angelina Jolie Admits Why She Doesn’t Have A Social Life In New ‘WSJ’ Interview

In a recent interview with WSJ Magazine, as reported by Page Six, actress Angelina Jolie shared intimate details about her life post-divorce from Brad Pitt, highlighting the support she receives from her six children.

Jolie, 46, admitted that she doesn’t have an extensive social circle but emphasized the profound connection she shares with her kids, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

WSJ Magazine

“They are the closest people to me and my life, and they’re my close friends,” Jolie disclosed, underscoring the family’s unity as they navigate the aftermath of the high-profile split. Reflecting on their diversity, she noted, “We’re seven very different people, which is our strength. We had to heal. There are things we needed to heal from.”

While Jolie leans on her children for support, she also highlights the significance of her close-knit group of female friends. Acknowledging a limited social life, she revealed, “I realized my closest friends are refugees,” with a significant portion of her inner circle having experienced war and conflict.

The Jolie-Pitt Children’s Relationship With Brad Pitt

Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 amid accusations of abuse by Pitt, allegations that the FBI investigated but ultimately did not pursue criminally. Since then, the children’s relationship with their father has been a topic of public interest. Recently, Zahara hinted at strained ties with Pitt during her sorority induction at Spelman College by omitting “Pitt” from her name. Similarly, Pax expressed his sentiments in a Father’s Day Instagram post in 2020, accusing Pitt of being a “terrible and despicable person.”

Addressing the impact of the divorce on her lifestyle, Jolie revealed the constraints it placed on her ability to travel freely. She expressed a desire to spend more time at her home in Cambodia, seeking authenticity outside the confines of Hollywood. As she continues to focus on healing and rebuilding, Jolie remains grounded in the unwavering support of her family and a select group of friends who share her journey.