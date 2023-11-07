Brad Pitt Makes Rare Appearance With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon were spotted at LACMA’s 12th annual Art+Film Gala in L.A. over the weekend.

Brad Pitt and his partner Ines de Ramon, who are rarely seen out and about, appeared together over the weekend. According to People, as reported by PopCulture, a source revealed that the couple attended LACMA’s 12th-annual Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon appear as ‘super loving’ couple at LACMA gala https://t.co/R8aO6OApe2 pic.twitter.com/ZoLublI4LQ — Page Six (@PageSix) November 6, 2023

Despite choosing not to pose for photos together, the source revealed Pitt and De Ramon were, “super loving,” and they were “laughing and joking with everyone around them.”

The source continued, “They seemed to be having a good time.”

Brad Pitt And Ines De Ramon’s Dating History

According to Elle, dating rumors between De Ramon and Pitt initially sparked in November 2022 when they attended a concert. De Ramon separated from her now ex-husband, actor Paul Wesley, in September. Wesley filed for divorce a few months later in February 2023—the same month a source told Daily Mail that Pitt and De Ramon were getting “quite serious.”

As of September 2023, a source told Us Weekly that the couple had been dating for a year. However, the source reported that De Ramon still hasn’t met Pitt’s children he raised with Angelina Jolie.

“[Their] relationship is stronger than ever,” the source said. “[They] spend almost all their free time together.”

Little Is Known About De Ramon’s Private Lifestyle

After news broke surrounding Ines de Ramon’s relationship with Brad Pitt, she set her Instagram to private. However, De Ramon has appeared on Nina Dobrev’s Instagram account. Dobrev and De Ramon’s ex-husband Paul Wesley worked together on the Vampire Diaries set.

Instagram

Additionally, De Ramon can still be seen in a photo on her ex-husband’s Instagram.

Instagram

Despite maintaining a low-key life, we’re hoping to see more of Brad Pitt’s new leading lady.