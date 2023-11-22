This Is How Brad Pitt Feels About Son Pax’s Father’s Day Rant About Him

Brad Pitt reportedly has not reacted to his son, Pax Jolie-Pitt’s, explosive Father’s Day Instagram post.

In a 2020 Instagram post, as reported by Daily Mail, Pax Jolie-Pitt aired out his true feelings about his father—including that he has made his life “hell.”

Pax wrote in the rant, “You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell.”

“You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want,’ he added. “But the truth will come to light someday.”

Pax sarcastically finished the post by writing, “So Happy Father’s Day, you f*****g awful human being.”

As Pax’s cry for help has resurfaced, his father, Brad Pitt, reportedly has not reacted.

According to Page Six, an initial report claimed that Pitt felt the situation was “depressing” and “frustrating.” However, a source close to the actor is now saying that this couldn’t be further from the truth.

The insider told the publication, “This is just unfortunate that people would keep trying to bring kids into things.”

“It’s been a long seven years and it’s unfortunate when people unnecessarily raise issues from so far in the past … and don’t take into consideration the impact it has on the whole family,” they continued.

The source pointed out that Pitt has not discussed his children in the media since his ongoing custody battle with Angelina Jolie—and he will continue to remain silent.

Brad Pitt’s Post-Divorce Love Life

Pitt recently went public with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, who is rarely seen out and about.

According to People, as reported by PopCulture, a source revealed that the couple attended LACMA’s 12th-annual Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles in early November.

Despite not posing for photos together, the insider revealed that Pitt and De Ramon were “super loving” and were “laughing and joking” with other event attendees.

Dating rumors between De Ramon and Pitt initially sparked in November 2022. Little is known about De Ramon’s private lifestyle—except for the fact that she previously dated Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley.

A source revealed to Us Weekly that Pitt still hasn’t introduced De Ramon to his children—likely including Pax Jolie-Pitt.