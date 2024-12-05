Amber Heard Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2

Amber Heard is expecting her second child three and a half years after welcoming her daughter, Oonagh Paige.

A spokesperson for the Aquaman star confirmed the news to People.

“It is still quite early in the pregnancy,” the spokesperson pointed out. “So you will appreciate that we do not want to go into too much detail at this stage. Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige.”

Heard welcomed Oonagh Paige in the spring of 2021. Months after the birth, the actress took to Instagram to share more details about the child via surrogacy.

“Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child,” she wrote. “I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way.”

Heard then stated that she hopes society can arrive at a point in which it’s normal not to want a wedding ring in order to have a crib.

“A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business,” she continued. “I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this.

The most recent update about the little one was when she turned one.

“My little O is a year old today,” Heard shared in an April 2022 post. “I still can’t believe you’re here. The greatest year.”



Amber Heard Relocated to Spain Following Her Very Publized Defamation Trial With Ex-Husband Johnny Depp

Sources close to Amber Heard revealed in 2023 that she moved to Madrid, Spain, following her publicized defamation trial with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, in 2022.

“The trial was beyond stressful, and she wanted to start fresh,” the insider said. They also pointed out that Heard “has new energy and is focused on things that she loves.”

A fellow source noted, “She’s independent and smart. She needs to heal.”

Heard and Depp were married from 2015 to 2017. 2019 Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against Heard over her 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post. In the piece, Heard accused Depp of abuse.

A year after Depp’s filing, Heard counterclaimed, alleging he coordinated a “harassment campaign.”

The Depp-Heard trial took place between April and June 2022. The jury found three key statements from Heard’s op-ed false and awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. However, the punitive damages were reduced to $350,000 due to a limit imposed in Virginia, where the trial was held.