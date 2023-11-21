Here’s Why Amber Heard Is Missing From The New Aquaman Trailer

After a new trailer came out and tickets went on sale yesterday, people noticed the actress was missing.

A new trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom dropped yesterday, but one of it’s controversial stars, Amber Heard, 37, apparently has been omitted from it.

In the new trailer, most of the attention is directed towards the bond shared between Arthur Curry, played by Jason Momoa, 44, and his infant son, who is lovingly referred to as “Junior.”

The trailer begins with the duo gazing at a fish in a tank. Aquaman enlightens his son about their “special” abilities that give them a unique connection with the mystical wonders of the oceanic world.

The bad guy, Black Manta, played by 37-year-old Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, wants to grab the baby to help another villain escape from jail. It’s all part of his ongoing mission to “kill Aquaman.”

“Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force,” reads the official synopsis. “To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.”

The trailer seems to focus heavily on family, but Aquaman’s partner, Mera, who’s played by Heard, isn’t shown in the trailer at all it seems. However, observant viewers can catch her running toward their burning homes in a far shot.

Months before, Heard testified during her defamation trial with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, that her role in the film was “very pared down.” Hear also claims she “fought really hard to stay in the movie,” and added that “they didn’t want to include me in the film.”

Director James Wan seemingly confirmed her reduced presence in the sequel. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Wan said the film was “always going to be about” Aquaman and his brother, Orm, played by Patrick Wilson.

Wan also said the first movie was “Arthur and Mera’s journey” and a “romance action-adventure movie.”

“We’ll leave it at that,” he concluded.

Ouch! I guess Wan didn’t want to take any chances for viewers to be rubbed the wrong way seeing her pretty little face on their movie trailer.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theatres on December 22.