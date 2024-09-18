Alfonso Ribeiro Shows Off Shocking Weight Loss Transformation on ‘DWTS’ Premiere

Alfonso Ribeiro strutted onto Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars flaunting a svelte 20-pound weight loss.

“I know that it’s going to be a tight season and we are gonna have some fun,” the 52-year-old Fresh Prince of Bel-Air icon told People last month.

“It’s gonna be great and the dancing will be better than ever,” he added.

“And I’ve lost 20 pounds, so now I’m like, ‘Oh, I think I might look a little better when they ask me to do some of the little dances in the opening numbers.’ So you know, I am ready to rock,” the America’s Funniest Home Videos host explained. Alfonso added, “It should be a fantastic season.”

Ribeiro has not revealed many specifics about his lifestyle changes. However, he has openly discussed his wife Angela Unkrich’s enthusiasm for healthy eating, which she often serves up on Instagram.

Last month, Unkrich shared some of her thoughts on the American diet on Instagram, alongside footage of some tasty-looking Italian dishes.

“If you’ve been following me for a while, you know I eat ‘clean.’ Many of you have asked if I relax my diet when in Europe, especially in Italy. The answer is yes, I do eat more freely there. Italy has banned GMOs and fake meat (standing ovation!),” she wrote.

“Hopefully, the U.S. will follow suit with better regulations and bans, and fingers crossed 🤞🏼 that we will see a glyphosate ban everywhere in the near future. Change starts with spreading awareness and demanding better,” she added.

Alfonso Ribeiro Has a Packed September Between ‘DWTS’ and ‘AFV’

Meanwhile, it’s not a surprise that Alfonso Ribeiro wants to be in fighting shape for the latest season of DWTS.

The star-studded lineup features Eric Roberts, model Brooks Nader, Family Matters actor Reginald VelJohnson, Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Tori Spelling, former Bachelor Nation stars Jenn Tran and Joey Graziadei, NBA star Dwight Howard, Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, convict Anna Delvey, and many more. Ribeiro is co-hosting DWTS alongside Julianne Hough.

Ribeiro’s September schedule is packed. Dancing with the Stars made its return last night, while America’s Funniest Home Videos is set to premiere its milestone 35th season on September 29.

“It is a lot of work to do two shows at once. But you know, they are two shows that I absolutely adore and love, and couldn’t be more proud to be a part of,” Ribeiro tells us. “Obviously, with AFV coming back, this is their 35th season [and] my 10th season as the host. This is going to be special and I am excited to get back to the laughter and the fun.”