Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Sister Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is mourning her sister Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell. The reality star passed away after a battle with Stage 4 cancer. Now, Thompson is taking to social media to remember her.

In an emotional Instagram post, Thompson shared an image of the entire family together. With the image, Thompson penned a message discussing her sister’s battles. Thompson opened up about her sister’s final hours.

She wrote, “This is one post I wish I didn’t have to make. Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go. Unfortunately, around 11 p.m. Anna took her last breath. Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now. I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken.”

Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson Remembers Sister

Thompson praised Caldwell as a fighter until the very end.

She continued, “Watching my 29-year-old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is. Lord, please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality. I’m so glad that you waited til i was home to take your last breath! I would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college but i know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever. And i promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left! The sky looks a little bit different today. We will always love you Anna. You hit me hard with his one Anna but I know your in a better place now and pain-free forever!”

Caldwell asked for an open casket and for her fans to be able to attend her funeral. The family is planning several ways to memorialize Caldwell including cremating her and dividing her ashes. Some of the family is planning to turn her ashes into jewelry as a keepsake, and there are also plans to put a park bench in her honor.