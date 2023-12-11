Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell Dead at 29, Fans Mourn Reality TV Star

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, eldest daughter of reality TV star Mama June Shannon, has died. She was 29. Mama June confirmed the news via Instagram on Sunday, sparking an outpouring of heartfelt messages from fans of the reality TV family.

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that [Anna Cardwell] is no longer with us,” Shannon wrote alongside a family photo. “She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM.”

“She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today,” she continued. “We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time.”

“Oh my god no…. RIP Anna. I didn’t even know she was battling cancer. She was too young i’m actually so sad to read about this news,” one fan wrote.

“Regardless of how you feel about Mama June including my own personal feelings, she’s just lost a daughter. No one should be dying of cancer let alone someone so young. I hate this disease,” another said.

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, known for her appearances on Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, was a mom of two. Daughters Kaitlyn Elizabeth and Kaylee Madison were born in 2012 and 2015, respectively.

Many fans shared their heartbreak for Cardwell’s two young daughters in their tributes.

“My heart is with her two little girls right now, to lose your mother so close to christmas is unimaginable. she was such a sweet soul. rest in peace anna,” one fan said. “So sad. Praying for her 2 young daughters,” another wrote.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson Pens Tribute to Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell

Along with her mother, Mama June Shannon, Anna Cardwell’s sister, reality TV star Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, penned a touching tribute in the wake of her death.

Alongside the same picture used by Shannon, Thompson took to Instagram to express her grief at the loss of her eldest sibling.

“This is one post I wish I didn’t have to make,” Thompson wrote alongside the same image used in Mama June’s post. “Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go. Unfortunately around 11pm Anna took her last breathe.”

“Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now,” she continued. “I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken. Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is.”

“Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality. I’m so glad that you waited til i was home to take your last breath! I would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college but i know you will forever cheer me on in heaven!”

“We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever,” Thompson concluded. “And i promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left! The sky looks a little bit different today. We will always love you Anna. You hit me hard with his one Anna but i know your in a better place now and pain free forever!”