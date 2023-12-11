Mama June, Family of Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell to Divide Ashes Following Funeral

The Cardwell family, known for the reality show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, is in mourning. Mama June’s eldest daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell passed away after a battle with cancer. The family plans to cremate her and divide the ashes after the funeral.

According to TMZ, Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell will be cremated. Mama June and the family will divide the ashes among themselves. Reportedly, some are planning to turn the ashes into special jewelry as a way to commemorate their lost loved one.

The family also plans to fingerprint Anna and keep the prints as a memorial. Some members of the family are planning to get her fingerprints as tattoos. Chickadee passed away on Saturday, December 9 after a battle with Stage 4 cancer. She had adrenal carcinoma, which became terminal.

Mama June, WE TV Mourn the Death of Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell

In an Instagram post, Mama June Shannon released a statement about her daughter, sharing a photo of a happier time. “With the breaking heart, we are announcing that (Anna) is no longer with us,” she wrote.

“She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time.”

Likewise, WE TV also made a statement as well in regards to the passing.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Anna Cardwell, a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend,” WE TV and Thinkfactory Media said in a statement provided by Santucci. “Our sincerest condolences to June, Pumpkin, Alana, Jessica, and their family during this difficult time. Anna will be truly missed, but never forgotten, as her light and spirit live on.”

According to TMZ, Cardwell wanted an open-casket funeral. She also asked for fans to be allowed to attend as well. In addition to the tattoos, her family is planning a few ways to honor her including a park memorial bench in her honor. It’s never easy losing a loved one, so the family will take time to grieve and remember Cardwell.