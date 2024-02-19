Adam Sandler Leaves People’s Choice Awards Viewers Dying With Hilarious Acceptance Speech

Is he the People’s Icon or is he the Sexiest Man Alive? Adam Sandler seems to think it’s the latter.

Adam Sandler, known for his comedic talents, was honored with the People’s Icon Award during the 49th annual People’s Choice Awards. During his acceptance speech, Sandler infused humor and gratitude…

Rather than immediately acknowledging the award, Sandler first expressed his appreciation to his friend and collaborator, Jennifer Aniston. Aniston had the honor of presenting him with the award.

“Aniston, I love you so much,” he began. The banter continued as Aniston admitted to feeling nervous, and Sandler reassured her, stating, “I do, too. You were fantastic.”

Jennifer Aniston made me cry and now Adam Sandler has me laughing 😂.. I adore this man so much #peopleschoiceawards — Ashley (@simplyashley91) February 19, 2024

Adam Sander Accepts 2024 People’s Icon Award

Sandler added a comedic twist by sharing that he initially misheard his agent on the phone and believed he had won People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive instead. This revelation added a playful touch to his acceptance.

Before wrapping up his lighthearted remarks, Sandler offered some advice to those aspiring to unlock their “full meatcake potential.” He encouraged everyone to embrace their uniqueness and lean into their goofiness.

He also humorously suggested hanging out with David Spade and Rob Schneider to appear more handsome and taller than they actually are…

“My advice to all the kids out there, just start hanging out with Rob Schneider and David Spade so you look 3 feet taller and infinitely more handsome” Adam Sandler is the best — Fennis Dembo (@YouCantByum) February 19, 2024

Transitioning to a more heartfelt tone, Sandler took a moment to express gratitude to those who have been a part of his cinematic journey. He also mentioned his friends and family for their unwavering love.

Specifically addressing his daughters, Sadie and Sunny, he declared his love and admiration for them. Sandler emphasized their importance as his best friends.

I love Adam Sandler. He is a real dude, fame hasn’t changed him. Also his movies are funny! — Kara Dickinson (@dzkara) February 19, 2024

He also dedicated heartfelt words to his wife, Jackie, expressing appreciation for every moment they’ve shared together.

In addition to the People’s Icon Award, Sandler is also nominated for a People’s Choice Award in the category of Comedy Movie Star of the Year for his Netflix film, “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,” which features his entire immediate family.