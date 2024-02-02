Adam Sandler Pens Emotional Tribute to ‘Happy Gilmore’ Co-Star Carl Weathers

Just after Carl Weathers’ death was announced, Adam Sandler took to his Instagram account to pay a special tribute to his Happy Gilmore co-star.

in the heartfelt post, Sandler shared a series of snapshots featuring Weathers. “A true great man,” Sandler stated, noting Weathers was a great dad, actor, and athlete. “so much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!”

Adam Sandler also shared that Carl Weathers was loved by everyone. “My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to his entire family and Carl will always be known as a true legend.”

Sander’s followers responded to the post by saying incredibly sweet things about Weathers as well. “He’s in his happy place,” one follower wrote, referencing Happy Gilmore. Another follower also quoted the film, “Think of a place that’s really perfect. Your own happy place. Go there, and all your anger will just disappear.”

Carl Weathers reportedly passed away in his sleep on Thursday, Feb. 1, in his Los Angeles home. He was survived by his two sons as well as grandchildren.

Carl Weathers Spoke About Being Seriously Injured on the Set of Adam Sandler’s ‘Happy Gilmore’

During a Nov. 2020 interview with British GQ, Carl Weathers revealed that he was severely injured while on the set of Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore.

“Yeah, that’s true,” Weathers said about the injury. “I didn’t tell anyone because, you know, I’m tough, man. Yeah, I hurt my back and actually, to this day, it still really bothers, me because it was right on the spine.”

While recalling the injury, Weathers described it as being a blind fall. “there are stunt bags, which, maybe are like two feet tall,” he explained. “But the bag wasn’t pushed all the way against the wall.”

Weathers then recalled falling backward on the bags, but instead of hitting something flag, his body ended up somewhat trapped. “My head on the bags, and my tailbone at the wall, and so it just would crunch on the spine. I felt the pain and the burning sensation immediately.”

Despite the immediate pain, Weathers didn’t let the injury phase him. “But again, I’m an athlete,” he noted. “I’m tough, I’m an actor, let’s keep going. And after about three or more of those, I said, ‘No more of that.’”

Weathers went on to add that the injured stayed with him for a while. “There were three or four years there where I was just in excruciating pain.”