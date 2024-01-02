‘90210’ Star Ian Ziering Speaks Out Following NYE Biker Attack

90210 star Ian Ziering is speaking out following a brawl with a group of bikers on New Year’s Eve.

The actor took to Instagram Monday to express his gratitude that neither himself nor his young daughter present at the scene were injured in the scuffle. His message scrolled over a smiling image of himself, with “Sky Full of Stars” by Coldplay playing in the background.

“Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes,” the 90210 alum wrote. “While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation.”

“In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself.”

Though his daughter was visibly distressed by the event, Ian Ziering says she wasn’t physically harmed. “I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed,” he said, “but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace.”

Ian Ziering Expresses Concern About ‘Hooliganism’

The incident raised concerns about safety for Ian Ziering, both for himself and the community at large.

“This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior,” he said. “As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient.”

Zierling expressed a desire to ensure that the “streets are safe for everyone.”

“I urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences.”

“I am thankful for the support of my family, friends, and fans during this time,” he added. “It’s in challenging moments like these that the strength and unity of our community are most vital. Happy new year.”

The incident was first reported by TMZ, which included a video documenting the brawl. Surrounded by a group of mini-bike riders, Zierling exited his car and appeared to confront one of them. The confrontation soon devolved into a brawl with many of the bike riders.

Looking at the footage, it appears Ian Zierling was hit more than once. Local outlet KTLA reported that police received “reports of a fight that broke out after the group of bikers were driving recklessly.” They responded to the scene around 3 pm. The incident reportedly remains under investigation.