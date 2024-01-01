‘90210’ Star Ian Ziering Comforts Crying Daughter Following Biker Attack

Photos of Ian Ziering comforting his 12-year-old daughter have surfaced in the wake of the all-out brawl that took place between him and a biker gang on New Year’s Eve.

The former 90210 star was attacked by the gang as he was driving through downtown Los Angeles on Hollywood Boulevard with his oldest daughter Mia. After defending himself, he rushed to Mia’s side.

TMZ posted footage of Ziering comforting Mia, who was standing on the sidewalk in tears. He held her tight, checked her over, and kissed her forehead as he asked if she was alright. Fortunately, Mia was not physically injured during the altercation. Her father took multiple hits, but no reports are saying he was badly injured.

👀 #UPDATE — Law enforcement sources tell TMZ they're aware of the incident and speaking with the parties involved. No word yet on if there will be any arrests. pic.twitter.com/h0u18KZbeB — TMZ (@TMZ) January 1, 2024

L.A. Police Are Investigating New Year’s Eve Brawl Involving Ian Ziering

The publication first reported the news around 4 pm on December 31. It wrote that the biker gang had been recklessly driving through the streets and weaving in and around traffic.

The gang ultimately surrounded Ian Ziering’s car and then stopped to block traffic. When Ziering confronted them, several bikers ambushed him. It’s not clear why Ziering exited his car, but TMZ believes one of the bikers clipped his car.

The video picks up as the 59-year-old pushes one biker off of him. As he does, others jump in and begin punching him in the face, head, and body. Ziering attempts to run from the bikers as they try to pull him down. He eventually fights his way to the other side of the street, and the bikers relent.

Hundreds of people stood on the street and sidewalk and watched the brawl take place. However, no one came to Ziering’s defense.

According to TMZ, local police are investigating the crime, but they have not made any arrests. In an official report, Ian Ziering is listed as the victim, not a suspect.