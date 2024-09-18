50 Cent Trolls Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs About Massive Lubricant Stash Following His Arrest



Details about Sean “Diddy” Combs’ property raids have been revealed, and fellow rapper 50 Cent is ready to crack some jokes.

Following Diddy’s arrest in New York City, the indictment was made public and revealed what federal authorities discovered in the rap mogul’s properties. It was reported that more than 1,000 bottles of lubricant as well as three AR-15s rifles were found in his Miami and Los Angeles mansions.

Authorities raided the properties after Diddy was accused to human trafficking in multiple lawsuits.

As the entertainment world processes that information, 50 Cent, a well-known critic of Diddy, started trolling.

“Here I am keeping good company with @DrewBarrymoreTV,” the “In Da Club” 50 Cent declared on X. He also included a photo of himself with Barrymore in the post. He jokingly pointed out, “And I don’t have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house.”

https://twitter.com/50cent/status/1836075843371618663



50 Cent has been one of the key critics of Diddy since multiple sexual abuse lawsuits against the now-infamous rapper were filed in late 2023 and throughout 2024. Among those involved in the legal situations is 50 Cent’s ex, Daphne Joy. He shares his son Sire Jackson with her.

50 Cent and Joy were together in 2011 and ended things following the birth of their son in 2012. Joy was then linked with Diddy not long after. One of the lawsuits claimed. that she was part of Diddy’s alleged sex trafficking ring.

He accused Joy of being a sex worker for Diddy and wrote, “I didn’t know you was a sex worker. You little sex worker LOL.”

50 Cent Continuously Calls Out Diddy For His Abuse Crimes

Along with making comments about Joy’s involvement with Diddy, 50 Cent has also gone after the fellow rapper for the 2016 surveillance video of him beating his ex Cassie Ventura at a hotel.

While Combs previously denied any claims that he physically abused Ventura, the video appeared online this past spring. He apologized for his actions and said he was in a bad place at the time.

However, 50 Cent was quick to call Diddy out for what happened. “Now I’m sure puffy didn’t do it, he is innocent this proves nothing!” he wrote on X. The post included the terrifying footage. “This is what his lawyers are gonna say, God help us all.”

50 Cent previously vowed to produce a documentary about Diddy’s lawsuits, titled Diddy Do It. He claimed in May that Netflix acquired the rights for his upcoming documentary following a “bidding war” between other streaming services.