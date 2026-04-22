Former Miss Teen Universe Shot and Killed in Mexico: Carolina Flores Gomez Was 27

Carolina Flores Gomez, a former Mexican beauty queen who competed in Miss Teen Universe, was found shot dead in her luxury apartment.

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The 27-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the head on April 16 in her apartment in one of Mexico City’s wealthiest neighborhoods, according to Mexican outlet Reporte Indigo.

Officials suspect that Gomez, who competed as Miss Teen Baja California in the 2017 pageant, was murdered the day before she was found. The delay has cast suspicion on her husband, Alejandro Gomez, and why it took him so long to report her death.

🚨Carolina Flores Gómez, exreina de belleza de 27 años, fue encontrada sin vida en un departamento de Polanco.



La Fiscalía investiga el caso y mantiene como principal sospechosa a su suegra, quien estaba en el lugar junto con el esposo de la joven. pic.twitter.com/U2hn9qxaNJ — Patricia Estrada (@estradapaty) April 22, 2026

Authorities reportedly believe he was home at the time of the murder with his mother, Erika Maria, who has been named the prime suspect.

Building staff at the high-end residential complex in Polanco, a district known for its security, reported no gunshots or unusual activity. Forensic teams are now combing the apartment for evidence.

Meanwhile, Baja California Governor Marina del Pilar Avila is calling for an urgent investigation into the death.

“No crime against a woman should go unpunished. Our thoughts are with her family during this devastating time,” Avila insisted to reporters.

Gomez’s death has sparked renewed outrage over violence against women in Mexico, with campaigners demanding it be investigated as a femicide. Official statistics show that around 10 women are murdered in the country every day, but only 1% of these crimes lead to a conviction.