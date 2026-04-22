madonna-was-robbed-at-coachella

After a surprise Coachella performance alongside headliner Sabrina Carpenter, Madonna is apparently feeling anything but “Lucky,” claiming she was robbed at the popular music festival.

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A representative for the Indio Police Department told TMZ that a missing property report was filed by Madonna’s team on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at around 7:32 p.m.

The Indio Police Department confirmed that the items, reported as “clothing and jewelry,” were “last seen on a golf cart” just after 1:30 a.m. during the festival’s second weekend.

Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter perform at Coachella 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

The pop icon shared that the pieces were vintage and held sentimental value. “These aren’t just clothes, they are part of my history,” she explained in a since-deleted Instagram post. “I’m hoping and praying that some kind soul will find these items and reach out to my team,” Madonna wrote, offering a reward for their safe return.

Police Reveal That Suspect Madonna Wasn’t Robbed at Coachella

However, police investigating the case don’t believe the 67-year-old pop queen was robbed. An initial investigation indicates the two bags containing the items “may have fallen off a golf cart operated by staff who were on their way to load the bags onto a bus. Upon arriving at the hotel shortly thereafter, the staff realized the bags were missing.”

The spokesperson told TMZ there is “no evidence to suggest the bags were intentionally stolen.”

So, while it might not have been a “Material Girl” heist, it’s highly plausible that a few festival-goers with sticky fingers happened upon some star-studded souvenirs.

The Indio Police Department asks anyone who may have found the bags to turn them in or call the department immediately.

Despite the missing items, Madonna didn’t let the incident spoil her Coachella experience. She later posted behind-the-scenes photos to Instagram with the caption, “A moment in history I will never forget!”

This isn’t Madonna’s first Coachella rodeo. The pop icon headlined the festival back in 2006 and returned in 2015 to famously smooch Drake on stage. This latest pop-up appearance coincides with the upcoming release of her Confessions II album later this year, from which she has already teased the new track, “I Feel So Free.”