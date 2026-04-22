Beloved Talk Show Host Dies of Cancer: RIP to Bob Kevoian

Bob Kevoian, co-founder of the popular radio talk show The Bob & Tom Show, has passed away at 75.

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According to Indianapolis outlet Fox26, Kevoian died at his home in Indianapolis, Indiana, on April 17 after a three-year battle with stomach cancer.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the loss of Bob Kevoian, beloved co-founder and longtime host of The Bob & Tom Show, who passed away peacefully Friday afternoon at his home, surrounded by family and friends,” The Bob & Tom Show‘s X account wrote alongside a candid snapshot of the beloved talk show host.

It is with profound sadness that we announce the loss of Bob Kevoian, beloved co-founder and longtime host of The Bob & Tom Show, who passed away peacefully Friday afternoon at his home, surrounded by family and friends. Details regarding memorial services will be shared at a… pic.twitter.com/ulUmuqqKoa — The BOB & TOM Show (@bobandtom) April 18, 2026

Fans took to the replies of the X post to mourn the loss of Kevoian.

“From ‘87 to 2007, Bob and Tom made my morning commute from Fishers to Downtown bearable. I am seriously not a morning person, and their show brightened my day so much. To Bob’s family, deepest condolences, and thank you for sharing him with the rest of us,” one thoughtful fan wrote.

“So many people felt like Bob was their favorite uncle. His contribution to Indiana is incredible. Prayers to his friends and family,” another fan added.

“Been listening to the Bob & Tom show since 1984/85. I was in junior high,” yet another fan wrote. “I can’t explain how the show has shaped who I am, what I think is funny, etc. This feels like losing a family member. My radio uncle. Bob’s laugh alone, it made me laugh. Prayers are with everyone on the show, his boys, & Becky.”

Radio Pioneer Bob Kevoian Won Top Honors for His Long-Running Show

Born in Los Angeles, California, in 1950, Kevoian was rarely seen without a Los Angeles Dodgers hat—a tribute to his father, a longtime employee of the baseball team. He graduated from California State University, Long Beach, in 1973.

A true pioneer of American radio, he was instrumental in building The Bob & Tom Show into one of the most successful and long-running syndicated programs in broadcasting history.

Alongside his creative partner, Tom Griswold, Kevoian co-hosted The Bob & Tom Show, connecting with millions of listeners nationwide. His comedic timing and genuine curiosity helped define a format blending humor, music, interviews, and cultural commentary. Over the decades, Kevoian became a trusted companion to his audience, known for brightening their days with laughter.

Throughout its run, The Bob & Tom Show received numerous accolades, including the prestigious Kurt Vonnegut Humor Award and radio’s highest honor, the Marconi Award. In recognition of his profound impact on the industry, Kevoian was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2015.

Kevoian retired from the show in December 2015.