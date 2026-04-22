Major ‘Storage Wars’ Star Dies by Suicide: Police Confirm Darrell Sheets’ Death

Darrell Sheets, a star of the reality series Storage Wars, has died by an apparent suicide.

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Sheets, 67, who appeared in 163 episodes of the reality TV series, died Wednesday in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Police confirmed he died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to a release from the Lake Havasu Police Department via Variety, officers were dispatched to a residence on Chandler Drive at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday following a report of a deceased individual.

Upon arrival, they “located a male subject who suffered from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.” The man, identified as 67-year-old Darrell Sheets, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is handling the case, which remains under active investigation. Sheets’ body was turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the fan favorite Sheets appeared on Storage Wars from 2010 to 2023. He also made appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and the Rachael Ray show.

‘Storage Wars’ star Darrell Sheets appears on the ‘Tonight Show With Jay Leno’ in 2011. (Photo by Kevin Winter/NBCUniversal/Getty Images)

Sheets retired to Arizona, where he ran an antique store called “Havasu Show Me Your Junk.”

According to TMZ, Sheets had a history of health issues. In March 2019, he was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack and required surgery.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.