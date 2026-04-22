Rock Frontman and Radio Host Dies at 53: RIP to Gregg Foreman

Gregg Foreman, the former frontman of garage rock band The Delta 72, a member of Cat Power, and a prolific radio show host, has died.

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The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s records, which were viewed by Far Out, confirm that Foreman passed away at his home in Los Angeles on April 21. However, the cause of death has not been made public.

Born in Philadelphia in 1972, Foreman formed The Delta 72 in Washington, DC, in 1994, according to Stereogum. The following year, they released their debut single, “On The Rocks,” via Kill Rock Stars. Known for their blues-rock spin on DC’s post-hardcore sound, The Delta 72 released three albums: The R&B Of Membership (1996), The Soul Of A New Machine (1997), and OOO (2000). The band broke up in 2001.

In addition to The Delta 72, Foreman played in Cat Power’s “Dirty Delta Blues Band” for two decades. He was also a member of the Vancouver rock group Pink Mountaintops and the psych-rock band The Meek. As a keyboardist, he toured with The Gossip twice during the 2010s and collaborated with Suicide’s Alan Vega and Kat Von D.

In the studio, he collaborated with Suicide’s Alan Vega, Death Valley Girls, Jesse Malin, and more.

Foreman also hosted the Pharmacy, a radio show where he interviewed artists like Genesis P-Orridge, Simon Raymonde, Lydia Lunch, and Sonic Boom.

Tributes Pour in For Rock Frontman and Radio Host Gregg Foreman

Meanwhile, tributes have poured in for the late prolific musician and radio host.

Among those paying tribute to Foreman was former Primal Scream bassist Simone Marie Butler, who shared her grief on Instagram. “Such awful news to hear about Gregg’s passing earlier today,” she wrote. “He was a gifted musician and musician fanatic… I hope u are with your mum now in that great gig in the sky.”

Cold Cave’s Wesley Eisold also shared his reflections, stating that he first met Foreman in 2000 and they became close friends after Eisold moved to Los Angeles.

“Like others, he bounced in and out of our lives and changed each one he visited,” Eisold wrote. “For better or for worse, he lived a life that others only claim to have lived, and he was one of one. His love for music was as genuine as the pain he harbored. Wishing you peace, Gregg, for all of eternity, heavenly sounds and cosmic rhythms.”

I guess the word is out. First met Gregg Foreman in the year 2000 and reconnected when I moved to LA. He introduced me to Amy shortly after and the rest is history. Like others, he bounced in and out of our lives and changed each one he visited. For better or for worse, he lived… pic.twitter.com/ymNIaCRppA — COLD CAVE (@ColdCave23) April 22, 2026

“Very, very sad to hear that the great GREGG FOREMAN has passed away,” The Sopranos star Michael Imperioli wrote on Instagram. “Gregg was a fantastic musician and a deeply soulful artist.”

The actor added, “I was fortunate enough to be with him on Lydia Lunch’s Verbal Burlesque crew….and his humility, sincerity, and kindness made a big impression on me. Much love to his family, friends, and collaborators.”

Foreman was 53.