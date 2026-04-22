Trump Claims He Would Have Won the Vietnam War ‘Very Quickly’ if He Were President at the Time

Continuing to tout his administration’s efforts to resolve the conflict with Iran, Donald Trump said he would have won the Vietnam War “very quickly” if he were the president at the time.

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While appearing on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Tuesday, the world leader said the US had “won” against Iran during the first week of combat. The ongoing conflict started in late February.

As he pivoted to the Vietnam War, which he said took “19 years” to complete, Trump said there would have been a different outcome had he been president.

“I would have won Vietnam very quickly,” he claimed.”I would have, if I were president.”

Referring to the “end” of the Iran conflict, Trump said, “I would have won Iraq in the same amount of time — ‘cause essentially, we’ve won here.”

He went on to reference his administration’s attack on Venezuela earlier this year. During that incident, the country’s former leader, President Nicolás Maduro, and his wife were captured.

“Venezuela, I took it over in 45 minutes. It was basically 45 minutes,” he said. “By the way, [Venezuela has] a very strong military country and we took it over in a day – let’s be nice – but we basically took it over in 45 minutes.”

President Trump Dodged the Draft Five Times During the Vietnam War

During the Vietnam War, which took place between November 1955 and April 1975, Trump dodged the US draft five times.

The draft required all US males between the ages of 18 and 25 to register for military service. He avoided the draft four times by completing his college education. However, for the fifth time, he received a medical exemption after being diagnosed with bone spurs.

The world leader previously told The New York Times that the bone spurs were “not a big problem.” He then noted that they were “enough of a problem” and that it was “difficult from the long-term walking standpoint.”

In 2019, Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, spoke to Congress about the bone spurs. He said his former client never provided documentation to him about the diagnosis.

“Mr. Trump claimed (his medical deferment) was because of a bone spur,” Cohen said. “But when I asked for medical records, he gave me none and said there was no surgery.”

Trump instructed Cohen not to answer specific questions from the media about his medical condition.