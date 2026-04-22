’90s Sitcom Actor’s Wife Demanding Spousal Support Following Divorce

A ’90s sitcom actor’s divorce may be over, but the financial drama continues now that his ex-wife has petitioned the court for spousal support.

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A month after finalizing their divorce, the ex-wife of Family Matters star Bryton James has filed for spousal support, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

‘Family Matters’ star Bryton James in 1991. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

The couple’s divorce was finalized on March 24, and their marital status officially ended on April 19, making both parties single again. The final judgment also terminated the court’s jurisdiction to order spousal support for either person.

However, according to TMZ, Jahaira now wants that decision revisited.

Why the Actor’s Wife Demands Spousal Support Following Divorce

In her new filing, Jahaira states that her income as a professional dancer and performer is unpredictable. She claims her work revolves around live performances, rehearsals, touring, and short-term contracts, and she does not have a salaried position or guaranteed income.

She says that the entertainment industry is unstable, and her income fluctuates monthly because it depends on auditions, availability, and short-term bookings.

Jahaira also claims that staying competitive in her field requires constant auditions, training, and physical conditioning. She adds that this involves unpaid preparation time and out-of-pocket expenses for things like rehearsal space and audition fees.

Sitcom child actor turned soap opera star Bryton James in 2023 (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/WireImage)

In short, Jahaira claims she’s not making enough to maintain the lifestyle she grew accustomed to during their marriage and needs temporary spousal support to stay afloat. She reports earning about $1,150 a week before taxes, while estimating Bryton (who has played Devon Hamilton in The Young and the Restless since 2004) pulls in a cool $34K a month.

Now, a judge will decide if Bryton has to pay up.