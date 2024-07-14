50 Cent Posts ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’ Album Cover With Donald Trump’s Face Following Rally Shooting

Not long after news broke about Donald Trump being grazed by a bullet during his Butler, Pennsylvania rally, 50 Cent posted a picture of his “Get Rich or Die Tryin” album cover with the former U.S. president’s face on it.

The “In Da Club” hitmaker posted the image on his social media accounts and had some thoughts about the ordeal. “Trump gets shot and now I’m trending,” 50 Cent wrote. He also posted a link to his “Humor Harmony Weekend” which will take place next month at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana.

In addition to his “Get Rich or Die Tryin” album makeover, 50 Cent also posted a picture of Donald Trump’s face on the body of someone wearing a bullet-proof vest. The picture was originally posted by stand-up comedian Andrew Schulz and reads, “You come at the King, you best not miss.”

50 Cent captioned his post, “[Andrew Schulz] is crazy LOL.”

While Donald Trump was speaking to his supporters in Butler, Pennsylvania, gunfire rang out. One of the bullets struck the 2024 presidential candidate in the right ear. Blood was seen on the side of his face as the Secret Service tackled him to the ground on stage. He was quickly escorted to his motorcade.

After the shooting, Trump’s spokesperson confirmed he was fine. The alleged shooter was shot and killed by the Secret Service. One spectator at the event was reported dead while two others were in serious condition.

Alleged Shooter at Donald Trump Rally Was Identified Was 20-Year-Old Pennsylvania Man

Hours after the shooting at Donald Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania rally occurred, law enforcement confirmed the identity of the alleged shooter to be 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

According to Reuters, Crooks was shot and killed by the Secret Services seconds after he allegedly fired bullets toward the stage where Trump was giving his rally speech.

The FBI stated it was working to determine what the motives of Crooks’ attack were. Crooks’ listed residence was about an hour away from where the shooting took place.

Law enforcement officials further revealed that Crooks did not carry any identification when he shot at Donald Trump. Authorities had to use other methods to identify him.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives went to Crooks’ residence for the investigation. A bomb squad was also on the scene to ensure the suspect did not rig the property with any explosives.

Donald Trump also issued a statement about the ordeal through his Truth Social account. “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” Trump stated. He thanked the Secret Service and law enforcement. “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”