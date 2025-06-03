50 Cent Says He’s Going to Intervene If President Trump Actually Considers Pardoning Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Hours after President Donald Trump said he wasn’t ruling out the possibility of pardoning Sean “Diddy” Combs for his alleged crimes, 50 Cent said he was going to intervene if the world leader was actually considering freeing the disgraced rap mogul.

The world leader commented on Diddy’s trial during a press conference in the Oval Office late last week.

“Well, nobody’s asked,” Trump stated when Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked about a potential Diddy pardon. “I know people are thinking about it.”

He further stated that he would “look at what’s happening” to the rap mogul before making any pardon decisions. “I haven’t been watching [the case] too closely,” he admitted. “Although it’s certainly getting a lot of coverage.”

Trump further pointed out that Diddy used to “really like” him before he went into politics. However, their “relationship busted up,” at least that’s what he read.

“I don’t know – he didn’t tell me that,” Trump said about the alleged fallout. “But I’d read some little bit nasty statements in the paper all of a sudden.”

Trump also said he wasn’t going to pardon Diddy just because they used to be friends. “I would certainly look at the facts,” he repeated. “If I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me, it wouldn’t have any impact on me.”

Following the press conference, 50 Cent took to Instagram to say he planned to speak with President Trump about the “really bad things” Diddy said about the world leader.

“He knows how I feel about this guy,” 50 Cent stated about Trump in the since-deleted post, per USA Today.

50 Cent also wrote in another since-deleted post that the comments could prevent Diddy from getting a pardon from President Trump.

“Donald doesn’t take well to disrespect,’ 50 Cent pointed out. “And doesn’t forget who chooses to go against him.”

He went on to post a screenshot of an article by The Daily Beast with the headline “50 Cent Plans to Nuke Diddy’s Chances at a Pardon.”

“I didn’t say I would Nuke anything,” 50 Cent clarified. “I simply said I will make sure Trump is aware.”

50 Cent previously revealed he was planning to release a docuseries about Diddy’s alleged crimes called Diddy Do It. It will be produced by 50’s G-Unit Film and Television Studios.

50 Cent has had a long-standing feud with Diddy over the years. His criticism against the fellow rapper escalated when his former girlfriend and the mother of his son, Sire, Daphne Joy, was named in Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit.

Diddy has been charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and engaging in prostitution. He is currently on trial for his alleged crimes in New York City.