3 Dead, 5 Injured After In-N-Out Burger Shooting

Three people are dead, and five were injured following a shooting at an In-N-Out Burger in Idaho.

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According to , local law enforcement responded to a call for shots fired at the In-N-Out Burger on Blue Lakes Boulevard in Twin Falls at approximately 2:29 p.m. on Saturday, according to police.

Twin Falls police spokesperson Joshua Palmer shared in a statement that the suspected shooter died in the incident. However, it remains unclear if the alleged perpetrator is one of the three people police confirmed were killed.

The suspect’s name has yet to be announced. Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks shared that a motive for the shooting is also under investigation.

Hicks then revealed that multiple people were taken to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. He said there were potentially hundreds of people nearby because the restaurant is located near a shopping area. He also noted it was an “exceptionally chaotic scene.”

In a social media post, Idaho Governor Brad Little asked for prayers “as law enforcement and first responders respond to an active shooter situation near In-N-Out.”

In-N-Out Burger President Issues a Statement Following the Restaurant Location Shooting

Hours after the tragic incident, In-N-Out Burger president Lynsi Snyder a statement.

“We lost one of our beautiful Associates tonight,” Snyder confirmed. “She was taking care of our most important asset – our Customers, and her life was taken by a disgusting human who doesn’t value the lives of others or his own.”

Snyder stated the shooter shot both at the restaurant’s property and off before ending his life.

“IN-N-OUT will be mourning with the families and praying for them as they tread through a very painful season,” she continued. “I am no stranger to loss, but this is so incredibly tough, and my heart also goes out to all of the Associates and Customers who were there during this traumatic event.”

“I love you all, and ask you to turn to God,” she added. “Not in anger, but seeking comfort and strength for those who are hurting. We will stand together, and we will do everything we can to learn from this situation.”