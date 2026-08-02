Celeb Mom Reveals Infant Daughter’s Hospitalization: ‘Most Traumatic, Scary Day of our Lives’

Celeb mom and social media influencer Brynley Joyner recently revealed that her infant daughter is on the road to recovery following a traumatic incident.

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In a post on Instagram last month, Joyner shared a photo of Lani in the hospital.

“Yesterday was the most traumatic, scary day of our lives,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Typing this, tears streaming, because it is raw & painful but it became a story of God’s goodness that I can’t hold back sharing. & hopefully a story that will save many other infants, as falls are preventable mistakes. For us, it took about 4 seconds of a parent popping out of the room, thinking nothing could happen for those quick few seconds.”

Joyner then revealed that Lani fell “many feet” onto a hard tile floor on her head.

“I immediately grabbed her and began to watch her go unresponsive,” the celeb mom continued. “Her little body felt as if it was losing life right in my arms. I rode in the back of the ambulance with her for about an hour to the closest hospital, desperately begging God to save her, begging for a miracle, telling her she was going to be okay & not knowing if she really would.”

Thankfully, the infant got to the hospital and was given life-saving treatment.

The Infant’s Injuries Were Quickly Revealed

Joyner continued to share more details about her daughter’s terrifying accident.

“l never forget the feeling of sickening uncertainty in the back of the ambulance & utter desperation for God to heal in a way only He could,” Joyner stated. “When we arrived she began opening her eyes wide, making sounds & becoming more alert… I couldn’t believe it. “Thank you Jesus” I kept saying over & over again, she’s alive!!! But surely, there is damage internally. Maybe broken bones, a bleed, something we don’t know yet. 5 hours of tests & watching my precious baby be maneuvered around on a stretcher, pricked, poked, taken through machinery…”

She then noted, “To get results back: not a single broken bone, no internal bleeding, not a single scratch. It didn’t make any sense. but that’s what miracles are, they don’t make sense. We got to bring our baby home that night; she was giggling & playing by the night, fully back to normal.”

Joyner’s fans took to the post’s comment section to share words of encouragement and support.

“I just want to assure you that it’s impossible to NEVER take our eyes off our children,” one fan wrote. “We can be as vigilant as possible, but we aren’t robots. This could have happened to any parent! Im so so so sorry it happened to you, but my goodness I’m glad she’s ok.”

Another fan added, “Praise the Lord for His miraculous ways! Praying God’s shalom, peace, and never-ending love to comfort you. No parent is perfect, so be kind and gentle to yourselves.”





