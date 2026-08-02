Netflix Documentary Subject Killed in Avalanche: Nirmal Purja Among 10 Dead

Netflix documentary subject Nirmal Purja has passed away after he and nine others were killed in an avalanche last week. He was 43 years old.

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According to Reuters, Purja and the other climbers were on an expedition in Pakistan when the avalanche occurred. The group had been on the 8,051-meter (26,414-foot) Broad Peak, which has been dubbed the world’s 12th-highest mountain.

Purja’s expedition organizing company, Elite Exped, confirmed the news.

“Today it is with profound sadness and immense heartbreak that we confirm that Nirmal ‘Nimsdai’ Purja tragically lost his ‌life following the avalanche on Broad Peak,” the company announced. “We have also received confirmation that other members of the expedition sadly did not survive.”

Among those in the group, six were Nepalis. The others were from Pakistan, Oman, the US and China.

Chhang Dawa Sherpa, a board director of Seven Summit Treks, which had three Sherpa guides, spoke out about the search for the climbers. He pointed out that the climbers were in a difficult spot.

Sherpa also stated that, unlike Nepal, Pakistan was not trained to rescue by helicopter in the mountains. “We have to take into ​account the safety of those ⁠who go and retrieve the bodies.”

The bodies of Purja and ​other climbers were eventually retrieved.

Nepal Prime Minister and UK Defense Minister Speak Out About Purja’s Passing

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah also issued a statement, stating he was stunned by the news.

“Only [the] physical journey of the climbers ​has stopped,” the statement reads. “But the history of their courage, dedication and contributions will always remain alive and inspiring.”

Along with Shah, UK defense minister Wes Streeting also issued a statement about Purja. He stated that he was “incredibly sad” to learn about the climber’s sudden death.

“He was an inspirational man who served in our Armed Forces for many years,” Streeting shared. “And whose incredible mountaineering adventures are known the world over.”

Purja previously served in the British military with the Gurkhas and ​later in special forces. He completed his record-breaking feat in six months back in 2019. He appeared in Netflix’s 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible in 2021.