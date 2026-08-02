netflix-star-was-arrested-for-assault

A star from season 4 of Netflix’s The Ultimatum has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend.

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According to TMZ, Blake Robertson was taken into police custody in October 2025 following the alleged incident, which was said to take place at a business in Nacogdoches, Texas. He reportedly put his hands on girlfriend Hayley Hendrich, who also appeared on The Ultimatum season 4.

However, it appears the reality TV star is no longer in trouble with the law.

In a statement, Robertson’s attorney, Sean Hightower, told TMZ, “Blake’s case was rightfully dismissed by the prosecutor almost immediately, and all records were expunged.”

Hendrich also confirmed that she has declined to have charges pressed against Robertson over the incident. She stated she had a private conversation with Robertson and believed “accountability needs to be taken as well.”

Hendrich has also discussed the incident during her appearance on The Viall Files podcast. She revealed that she and Robertson had already broken up when he was arrested.

However, while appearing on the Previously On podcast, Robertson said they were together up until two weeks after the arrest. They appeared to be on speaking terms, with their last conversation taking place just two weeks before the show’s reunion. He further believes that Hendrich is using his arrest to write a book about their relationship.

Hendrich responded by stating she never wanted to hurt anyone nor ruin anyone’s lives by sharing her “painful experience.”

“Sharing my perspective has been about being honest about what I went through and processing a chapter of my life that was incredibly difficult,” she said. “I also understand that two people can experience the same relationship differently.”

The Couple Appeared on the Netflix Series Together

During their appearance on The Ultimatum, Robertson gave Hendrich an ultimatum about the relationship. He believed the next step would be marriage.

Hendrich, though, was reluctant about getting engaged, noting she wanted “more emotional vulnerability” from Robertson.

During the show, Robertson and Hendrich swapped partners. Robertson went with Ashley Wilson while Hendrich ended up with Killian Grondin to trial marriages. Hendrich’s marriage with Grondin ended after she found out that he and his friends had made comments about her. This led to an all-out confrontation between Robertson, Wilson, Grondin, and Hendrich.

Although they left the Netflix show together, Robertson and Hendrich didn’t take the next step and have since broken up.