Maren Morris Takes a Swipe at Jason Aldean’s Wife 4 Years After Feud Began

Nearly four years after their infamous feud began, Maren Morris took a swipe at Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany.

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In a recent Instagram Reels post, Morris recalled when the long-running quarrel started.

“That time I tweeted ‘Insurrection Barbie’ and raised $150K for LGBTQIA+ charities,” she wrote.

Morris was also seen in the video mimicking Beyoncé, stating, “I didn’t have a pen and paper. I got to the mic, I’m like, ‘Oh, press record, ah, ah, ah, driver, roll up the partition, please.'”

The singer-songwriter’s fans quickly took to the reel’s comment section to praise her.

“Iconic and opened my eyes to the world of country singers who don’t vote against the rights of my community,” one fan wrote.

Another fan stated, “The day you proved you have more balls than most men.”

Morris and Aldean’s Feud Began With a Seemingly Dig Against the Transgender Community

The high-profile feud began after Aldean’s wife seemingly made a dig at the transgender community,

In a makeup tutorial Instagram post, the country singer’s spouse declared, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

Fellow country singer Cassadee Pope quickly criticized Aldean, stating on now X, “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead, here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

In response to the situation, Morris wrote, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Aldean’s wife addressed the situation. “I will always support my children and do what I can to protect their innocence,” she wrote. “The other day, [my son] Memphis wanted to be a dinosaur and tomorrow [my daughter] Navy will want to be a cat, they’re children.”

“Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions,” she also wrote.

While siding with the Aldeans, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson referred to Morris as a “lunatic country music person.”

Using the nickname to her advantage, Morris made it into a t-shirt and raised more than $150,000 for transgender support organizations, including Trans Lifeline and the GLAAD Transgender Media Program.

Aldean also responded to the feud by making shirts that read “Don’t Tread on Our Kids” in Barbie-style font as a dig at Morris’ “Insurrection Barbie” insult.