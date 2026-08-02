‘The Sopranos’ Actor Found Dead in His Home: Vincent Pastore Was 80

Vincent Pastore, an actor best known as Salvatore Bonpensiero in HBO’s The Sopranos, has passed away. He was 80 years old.

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Pastore’s longtime manager, Bob McGowan, confirmed the news to The Associated Press, saying he learned of the actor’s death from another actor and fellow The Sopranos alum, Vincent Curatola.

McGowan stated that Pastore was found dead in his New York City residence after “not being heard from for a few days. The manager said he had been trying to contact Pastore for a possible job.

“He was the most loyal client, and he always gave to charity,” McGowan explained. “And he was the kind of guy who would help anybody, which is rare in my business.”

Pastore passed away just weeks after celebrating his 80th birthday. Born on July 14, 1946, in New York City, Pastore started his acting career in 1988. He had small parts in films including Goodfellas, Carlito’s Way, Manhattan Murder Mystery, Gotti, Mickey Blue Eyes, and Revolver. His role on The Sopranos earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Along with The Sopranos, Pastore also appeared in TV shows Bull, Son of the Beach, The Practice, and Aqua Teen Hunger Force. His final acting roles were in Showtime’s The Curse and Yellowjackets.

Outside his acting career, Pastore hosted The Wiseguy Show on Sirius Satellite Radio. He was also a radio host for New Rochelle, New York, station WVOX.

He started a podcast with Goumba Johnny, Fuhgeddaboudit With Vinny Pastore, in 2020.

Pastore’s Former Rep Issues Statement Following the Actor’s Sudden Passing

Robert Attermann, who previously represented Pastore, also issued a statement.

“Vinny was one of the kindest, most generous people I have ever known,” the statement reads. “He treated everyone with warmth and respect, never turning down a fan who wanted a photograph or an autograph. He genuinely appreciated the people who supported him and always made them feel valued.”

Attermann further stated that Pastore loved being an actor and was “passionate” about acting while encouraging young actors. Pastore notably had been “taking time to offer guidance and support whenever he could.”

Pastore’s The Sopranos co-star Michael Imperioli took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late actor.

“Our beloved friend and collaborator VINCENT PASTORE has passed away. This is a hard one for us; it seems like I’ve known Vinny forever,” Imperioli wrote. “We did lots of work together and traveled all over the USA as well as Italy and Australia. Lots of good times. Lots of laughs.”

He then added, “Vinny was a kind hearted brother who cared deeply about his family and friends. I will miss him always.



