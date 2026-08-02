migos-rapper-sentenced-in-assault-case

Migos rapper Offset has been sentenced after he was accused of assault.

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Court records obtained by TMZ revealed that the rapper, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, has been ordered to serve 12 months of probation after he was found guilty of assaulting a security guard, Jim Sanchez, at the dispensary, MedMen LAX. The incident occurred in March 2025.

Offset has also been ordered to stay away from MedMen LAX, not to make threats against any person, and not to own/possess a weapon.

In addition to his probation and restrictions, Offset is to pay an undetermined amount of restitution, do community service, and complete an anger management course.

The Altercation Started After the Rapper Was Asked to Show His Identification

According to the security guard, Offset became “hostile” at the dispensary when he was asked to show his identification. Following the request, Offset allegedly hit Sanchez in the face and ordered others to attack him.

Sanchez stated the injuries he sustained from the attack led to hospitalization.

Offset has denied the allegations, claiming that Sanchez had spat on him, which caused the assault.

The sentencing occurred less than two months after a video showing Offset confronting a driver who manhandled women surfaced.

Witnesses of the incident told TMZ that the driver was “manhandling” women aggressively. They claimed the driver had pulled the women’s hair and was trying to get them out of his vehicle.

In the footage, Offset is seen noticeably furious as he went off on the driver in Monaco. The rapper accused the driver of grabbing women by the neck.

During that altercation, Offset warned the driver he’d beat him up if he ever touched another woman.

Sources also stated that Offset confronted the driver after witnessing the incident himself.

“You touchin’ women,” Offset was heard telling the driver. “You puttin’ your hands on women, you a b—.”

The rapper then said, “He’s grabbing women by their neck. He’s grabbing the girls by their neck. I don’t give a f—.”

Things took a turn in the incident when a man wearing only a towel threw the driver to the ground.

Offset was heard stating at the end of the video, “If he grab one more girl like that, Imma beat him the f— up.”