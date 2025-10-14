42 People Dead, Multiple Injured After Bus Crashes On Mountain Highway

A major bus crash, in which the vehicle veered and plunged off a mountain highway, left at least 42 dead and 49 injured in South Africa.

As reported by The Associated Press, the incident occurred at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 12. At the N1 highway in the South African province of Limpopo, a bus overturned while traveling through a mountainous section. The province borders Zimbabwe, Botswana, and Mozambique.

As a result, 42 Zimbabwe and Malawi nationals perished. Sky News reported that seven children, 18 women, and 17 men died. The bus was traveling to Zimbabwe and was near the town of Louis Trichardt when the accident occurred. The town is located approximately 250 miles north of Pretoria, South Africa’s capital.

According to the Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, the passengers were traveling back to their home countries when tragedy struck.

Photos of the scene show the blue bus lying upside down on an embankment, showing the steep mountain pass above. Rescuers are shown on top of the bus, looking frantically for survivors.

Approximately 31 people were seriously injured and were transported to local hospitals. Six others were critically injured, and a seriously injured child was airlifted to a hospital to receive treatment.

The total number of passengers is unknown. However, ENCA cited Minister Creecy and reported that speeding and overloading led to the crash.

South African President’s Statement

In a statement posted online, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa offered his condolences to the nations of Zimbabwe and Malawi. He shared that his thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the deceased. Additionally, he wished that the injured go through a “full and speedy recovery.”

“This incident is a tragedy for South Africa and our sister states of Zimbabwe and Malawi alike,” Ramaphosa said. “This sadness is compounded by the fact that this incident has taken place during our annual transport month, where we place a special focus on the importance of safety on our roads.”

President Ramaphosa added that South Africa’s roads are “economic networks that bring the people of our region together across our national borders.”

“We must do everything we can as road users, as transport operators, drivers and passengers to ensure that we stay safe and that we share our roads responsibly and with care for one another,” he added.

As per Sky News, 45 people were killed in a 2024 bus crash in Limpopo province after the vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a ravine.